EU sounds tough on Brexit, South China Sea but welcomes US tourists, EUR/USD cheers US dollar weakness

The European Union (EU) gains market’s attention with its tough stand versus the UK over Brexit ahead of the April 27 deal deadline. Also highlighting the bloc are the headlines conveying the geopolitical risks in the South China Sea and readiness to welcome the US tourists during the summer holidays.
Earlier in Asia, The Times came out with the news suggesting Brussels push to Britain for an easy Brexit deal. The news piece mentions, “Commission negotiators have told the UK that the EU will drop its demand for checks on food crossing into Northern Ireland if the government aligns itself with all EU plant, animal health, environment and food safety rules.”
On the same line, Reuters print the EU-China tension while saying, “The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China’s claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected.”
Elsewhere, the region stays ready to welcome the US tourists, per the New York Times (NYT). The piece says, “American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, the head of the bloc’s executive body said in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday, more than a year after shutting down nonessential travel from most countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.”
FX implications
Amid these plays, EUR/USD benefits from the US dollar weakness while piercing the 1.2100 threshold, up 0.10% intraday by the press time.
Read: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price at critical threshold, as ADA seeks to end correction
Cardano price closed April 23 with a hammer candlestick pattern, but yesterday’s breakout failed. Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has triggered a head-and-shoulders top pattern.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?