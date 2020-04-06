EU set to impose tariffs on US exports of lighters, furniture coatings and playing cards Monday - Politico

According to Politico, the European Union (EU) is likely to impose tariffs on US exports of lighters, furniture coatings and playing cards on Monday.

This comes in retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s decision to expand tariffs on EU’s steel and aluminum exports.

EUR/USD keeps highs

The slowdown in the death rate in Italy, Spain and Germany seems to have boded well for the shared currency, as the EUR bulls shrug off the tariffs headlines.

EUR/USD trades at 1.0825, having hit a daily high of 1.0830 in the last minutes.