EU: Second deal with Pfizer finalized for 300 million vaccine doses – Reuters

The European Union has reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the purchase of additional 300 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a European Commission spokesperson.
Regarding the matter, "discussions with the European Commission are ongoing," a spokesman for Pfizer told Reuters.
Market reaction
This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2044.
