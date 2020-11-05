EU: Retail Sales decline by 2% in September vs. -1% expected

Retail Sales in the euro area fell more than expected in September.

EUR/USD continues to trade with strong gains near 1.1800.

Retail Sales in the euro area declined by 2% on a monthly basis in September, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Thursday. This reading followed August's increase of 4.2% (revised from 4.4%) and came in worse than the market expectation for a fall of 1%.

Further details of the publication revealed that Retail Sales rose by 2.2% on a yearly basis and fell short analysts' estimate of 2.8%.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.62% on a daily basis at 1.1795.