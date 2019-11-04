- The European Manufacturing PMI number for October improves to 45.9 vs the expected 45.74.
- The all-important German Manufacturing PMI reading came in at 42.1 vs expected 41.9.
Around the world Manufacturing, PMI numbers had been stalling leading some of the major commodities to drop off. PMI numbers are also taken very seriously by the likes of the ECB when it comes to monetary policy decisions. So it seems that new ECB President Lagarde inherits the post with some good news as the major PMI numbers improved for October.
Spain was first up this morning and bucked the trend of good results to record a reading of 46.8 vs expectations of 47.5.
Then the Italian reading started the positive trend as it beat expectations to record a final reading of 47.7 just 0.1 point higher than expectations. After that France also then beat expectations of 50.5 and printed at 50.7.
Arguably the most important of the EU nations, Germany posted a marginal rise of 42.1 vs expectations of 41.9.
The last one is always the total EU reading and this also didn't disappoint but printed only slightly higher at 45.9 only slightly beating analysts estimates of 45.7. overall this is great news for the ECB who have just released their latest stimulus package. We could also be hearing from new ECB president Lagarde so we could get some comments on the positive data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY remains on slippery grounds despite Friday's defense of key trendline. A break below the ascending trendline support would expose the 200-day MA at 109.02.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.