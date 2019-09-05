EU Officials: Recent UK Brexit negotiations is not going to lead anywhere

Reuters quotes EU officials with the knowledge of the matter, as saying that they see the latest Brexit negotiations with the UK going nowhere.

Negotiations with David Frost are a waste of time.

Barnier told EU 27 that Johnson is undermining Ireland's position on backstop.

Barnier told EU 27 that UK risks crashing out without a deal by accident or by default.

UK idea for a Brexit deal is a "heroic" assumption.

Hard to see any Brexit deal passing in UK parliament currently.

UK idea that EU 27 will eventually cave in is wrong.

Ireland has maintained stance that cannot replace backstop with vague, non-binding and unclear commitments from the UK.