EU Official: Trade deal possible by end of week but wouldn't bank on it – Reuters

The European Union could possibly reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom by the end of the week but "I wouldn't bank on it," an EU official familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, regarding EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's comments about "good progress," a UK government source told Reuters that they are still far apart in key areas despite some progress.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.68% on the day at 1.3599.