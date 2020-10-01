EU official: No sign of landing zone on fisheries, level playing field in trade talks – Reuters

There are no signs of a "landing zone" on fisheries and the level playing field in the latest trade negotiations with the UK, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU official.

Earlier in the day, Financial Times Whitehall correspondent Sebastian Payne tweeted out that sides agreed on a landing zone on state aid and claimed that officials in London were increasingly optimistic about reaching a deal.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair reversed its direction on this headline and erased its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2915.