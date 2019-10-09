Reuters quotes an EU official with the knowledge of the matter, citing that the European Union (EU) diplomates said that the report is "not true" and have dismissed it as "spin" amid ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Key Quotes:

"The EU is *not* about to make a big bold offer to allow Stormont to exit part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, in order to break the Brexit deadlock I hear from EU sources."

At the press time, the Cable is seen consolidating the earlier spike to 1.2292, with markets digesting the latest headline that the UK Boris Johnson has won the Scottish ruling over Brexit extension letter.

Meanwhile, “judges in Scotland’s highest civil court have said they will continue the case brought by petitioners seeking a ruling to compel prime minster to send a letter to EU asking for an extension to Brexit if no deal in place until October 21st,” as BBC reports.