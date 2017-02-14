EU: No expectations of a political shock - Nomura

EU: No expectations of a political shock - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered this outlook for Europe.
Key Quotes:
- "• We see a growth of 1.8% this year (above consensus) falling to 1.5% in 2018 and 2019 as Brexit materialises.
- • Inflation is set to rise thanks to sterling’s depreciation, though we think the spike will be short-lived.
- • As such, the Bank of England should look through rising inflation and leave rates (and QE) on hold until H2 2019.
- • We are relatively optimistic on the Eurozone outlook and expect further positive data surprises.
- • On monetary policy, we expect the ECB to announce a tapering programme in H2 2017 to commence in early 2018.
- • We do not believe a large political shock will emerge this year that would destabilise Europe’s economies."