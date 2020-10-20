EU may remove Canada, Tunisia, Georgia from travel White List – Bloomberg

The European Union (EU) is considering removing Canada, Tunisia and Georgia from the travel White List, in the face of the coronavirus resurgence in the bloc, Bloomberg reports, citing EU officials familiar with the matter.

White List comprises of a list of countries whose residents should be allowed to visit the bloc amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The officials added that the Union intends at the same time to reopen its doors to travelers from Singapore as a result of improved virus trends there.

