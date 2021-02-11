EU lowers eurozone 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.2%

The European Commission in its latest forecast lowered the eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 3.8% in 2021 from 4.2% in its previous publication. On a positive note, 2022 growth forecast got revised up to 3.8% from 3%.
"The near-term outlook for the European economy looks weaker than expected last autumn, as the pandemic has tightened its grip on the continent," the Commission noted in its publication, per Reuters.
"The European economy is thus expected to have ended 2020 and started the new year on a weak footing. However, light has now appeared at the end of the tunnel," the report further read. "As vaccination campaigns gain momentum and the pressure on health systems to subside, containment measures are set to relax gradually."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower on these figures and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.2124.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.