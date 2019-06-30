EU leaders hope to announce tops jobs in Brussels from 1600 GMT on Sunday

The European Union (EU) leaders hope to reach an agreement over dinner from 1800 CET (1600 GMT) on deciding the bloc’s top five positions, as cited by Reuters.

However, they have also scheduled a breakfast on Monday should the job selection process extend beyond Sunday’s dinner.

In an interview with the Anglo-American Press Association of Paris on Sunday, France’s European Affairs State Minister Amelie de Montchalin said: “What we’re looking for is a team which has legitimacy, energy, is competent and has the support of the Council and European Parliament. But if we enter into this discussion with our national flags, in a competition of nationalities, we lose the European spirit.

