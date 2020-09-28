EU leaders fret over pandemic economic recovery deal – FT

During the early Monday, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news piece suggesting the European Union (EU) policymakers’ struggle to practise the recovery fund deal agreed two months back.

The German EU presidency has urged (Members of the European Parliament) MEPs to quit stalling, while MEPs accused the council of blackmailing them.

EU capitals want to seal an agreement with the parliament by the middle of October to allow member states plenty of time to ratify the recovery fund mechanics in their legislatures.

Last week several member states — including the Dutch — warned they were not prepared to push ratification of the recovery fund through their national parliaments until they see a deal struck between the EU council and legislature.