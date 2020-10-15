EU leaders could hold emergency Brexit summit on November 15 and 16 – Telegraph

The European Union (EU) leaders are looking to hold an emergency Brexit Summit on November 15 and 16 in Berlin to reach a trade deal with the UK should the negotiations continue successfully past the former October 15 deadline, The Telegraph reports, citing senior EU diplomats.

This comes as the October 15 deadline set by the UK PM Boris Johnson has been missed while his government has shown willingness to extend negotiations until an agreement is reached with Brussels.

The focus remains on further Brexit updates from the EU Summit underway for fresh cues on the pound.

GBP/USD heavy around 1.2950

At the time of writing, GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.2960, down 0.41% on the day.

The news of a potential two-tier lockdown to be imposed on London from Friday night seems to have little impact on the cable.