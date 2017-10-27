EU is preparing for no deal Brexit, says senior official

EU is preparing for no deal Brexit, says senior officialBy Omkar Godbole
Stefaan De Rynck, an adviser to EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, said the European Union (EU) does not want a "no deal" scenario but is preparing for one.
Key quotes (Source BBC)
Brexit is a process we want to manage in a calm and rational way.
There is a clear negative impact from no deal, I think that that is clear, for both sides but especially for the UK economy. But it is not a scenario people want to work towards.
We are preparing for it, that is for sure, at 27 [the other 27 EU states] but it is not a scenario that we in the negotiation room want to bring in that negotiation room. On going to the wire, we would certainly want to avoid that.
