EU is now growing faster than the U.S. - Donald Tusk

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk is giving statements at the Tripartite Social Summit (via his official twitter account):

Some good news: EU is now growing faster than the US & for the 1st time since 2008 all 28 EU economies are growing

60th anniversary of Rome's Treaty will be a moment for reflection & unity, but also to set the direction of the EU for the decade to come

Trade remains key to Europe's economic success: strong EU support for free & fair trade, open & rules-based multilateral trading system

Important discussion on Western Balkans tomorrow at EUCO, EU leaders worried about rising tensions and destabilization of the region

On security and defense, the EU will assume more responsibility, and we are ready to dedicate sufficient additional resource