EU is now growing faster than the U.S. - Donald Tusk

By Eren ŞENGEZER

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk is giving statements at the Tripartite Social Summit (via his official twitter account):

  • Some good news: EU is now growing faster than the US & for the 1st time since 2008 all 28 EU economies are growing
  • 60th anniversary of Rome's Treaty will be a moment for reflection & unity, but also to set the direction of the EU for the decade to come
  • Trade remains key to Europe's economic success: strong EU support for free & fair trade, open & rules-based multilateral trading system
  • Important discussion on Western Balkans tomorrow at EUCO, EU leaders worried about rising tensions and destabilization of the region
  • On security and defense, the EU will assume more responsibility, and we are ready to dedicate sufficient additional resource