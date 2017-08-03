EU is now growing faster than the U.S. - Donald Tusk

EU is now growing faster than the U.S. - Donald TuskBy Eren ŞENGEZER
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk is giving statements at the Tripartite Social Summit (via his official twitter account):
- Some good news: EU is now growing faster than the US & for the 1st time since 2008 all 28 EU economies are growing
- 60th anniversary of Rome's Treaty will be a moment for reflection & unity, but also to set the direction of the EU for the decade to come
- Trade remains key to Europe's economic success: strong EU support for free & fair trade, open & rules-based multilateral trading system
- Important discussion on Western Balkans tomorrow at EUCO, EU leaders worried about rising tensions and destabilization of the region
- On security and defense, the EU will assume more responsibility, and we are ready to dedicate sufficient additional resource