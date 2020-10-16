EU imposes tariffs on aluminum products from China – Reuters

The European Union will impose duties on imports of aluminum extrusions from China, Reuters reports, citing an EU journal on Friday.

The announcement of the tariffs impositions comes during the course of an investigation underway into whether Chinese producers are selling at unfairly low prices.

Key details

“The duties, ranging from 30.4 to 48.0%, would apply from Wednesday. “

“The duties are provisional, meaning they will apply until the investigation’s expected completion by April.”

“China’s metals association has called the complaint groundless.”

Market reaction

The above piece of news has little to no impact on the market sentiment, with EUR/USD keeping its range around 1.1700 while vulnerable amid rising concerns over coronavirus resurgence in Europe.