EU governments endorsing suspension of EU budget rules – Bloomberg

The suspension of the European Union's budget rules are endorsed by the bloc's governments, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, Germany is reportedly ready to back the rescue plan for Italy that will help the country combat the coronavirus crisis.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair, which climbed to a daily high of 1.0827 in the early trading hours of the American session, largely ignored these headlines and was last seen trading at 1.0730, still adding 0.35% on a daily basis.
Key quotes from the European Commission's press release
Ministers of Finance of the Member States of the EU agree with the assessment of the Commission, as set out in its Communication of 20 March 2020, that the conditions for the use of the general escape clause of the EU fiscal framework – a severe economic downturn in the euro area or the Union as a whole – are fulfilled.
The use of the clause will ensure the needed flexibility to take all necessary measures for supporting our health and civil protection systems and to protect our economies, including through further discretionary stimulus and coordinated action, designed, as appropriate, to be timely, temporary and targeted, by Member States.
