EU Finance Ministers to tell G20 counterparts resolving global trade tensions is highest priority – RTRS

Reuters citing a document say that EU Finance Ministers will tell G20 counterparts this week that resolving global trade tensions has the highest priority.

Key notes:



To tell G20 financial leaders they are committed to WTO trade rules, back agreed reform of WTO.

To tell G20 a further global economic slowdown would call for timely, differentiated and well-calibrated policy responses.

Want the highest priority at G20 level for global tax of digital economy.

Adding to this, having turned dovish in March, the market will be carefully watching this week’s ECB policy meeting and will be looking to mentions of trade risks, for negative implications for Eurozone growth are likely to cloud the outlook for the EUR.