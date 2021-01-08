EU: Euro area Unemployment Rate edges lower to 8.3% in November vs. 8.5% expected

- Unemployment Rate edged lower in euro area and in EU in December.
- EUR/USD pair continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.2250.
The seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate in the euro area declined to 8.3% in November from 8.4% in October, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 8.5%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate in the EU improved to 7.5% from 7.6% in October.
"Compared with October 2020, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 222 000 in the EU and by 172 000 in the euro area," the press release read. "Compared with November 2019, unemployment rose by 1.795 million in the EU and by 1.425 million in the euro area."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair inched slightly higher after this report and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 1.2240.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.