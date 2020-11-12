EU diplomats pessimistic about EU-UK negotiations – BBC

BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler tweeted out on Thursday that EU diplomats were sounding pessimistic about the EU-UK Brexit negotiations.

"Two weeks ago it seemed more positive. Now the only thing that’s moving is time, according to one well-placed source," Adler further added. "EU still insists UK trying to get unrivalled access to single market while wanting to diverge as much as possible on standards/regulations while UK blames EU for continuing to want to tie it to Brussels’ and not accepting post Brexit reality.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.58% on a daily basis at 1.3145.