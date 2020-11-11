The European Union (EU) diplomats now expect negotiators to present a deal middle of next week unless talks yield breakthrough or collapse earlier, Reuters reports, citing some EU sources.

Additional takeaways

"EU, UK likely to miss mid-November deadline to seal new trade deal."

"EU-UK negotiations going on in London, expected to last until the end of the week."

"EU envoys in Brussels do not expect updates this week, Brexit tentatively on agenda for November 18 ambassadors' meeting."

GBP/USD whipsaws and turns south

GBP/USD whipsawed nearly 40-pips on the Brexit headlines, with the cable now falling from nine-week highs of 1.3298.

The spot was last seen trading near-daily lows of 1.3242, down 0.14% on the day.

The report that both sides are likely to miss the November Brexit deal deadline seems to have unnerved the GBP bulls.

GBP/USD 15-minutes chart