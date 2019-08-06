EU diplomats: No deal Brexit is UK PM Johnson's central scenario - Guardian

The Guardian quoted European Union (EU) diplomats, as saying that the UK Boris Johnson’s main agenda is a no-deal Brexit and he has no intention of renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement, Reuters reports.

A senior EU diplomat after a meeting between David Frost, the government’s new chief Europe adviser and EU diplomats, noted: “It was clear UK does not have another plan.”

“No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan. A no-deal now appears to be the UK government’s central scenario,” the diplomat said.

The Cable is seen trading quite choppy around the 1.2150 level so far this Tuesday, finding some strength from the recovery in the risk sentiment. Although, the further upside looks limited amid no-deal Brexit fears.