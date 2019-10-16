EU diplomats: EU-UK negotiators hit stumbling block in Brexit talks related to future trade deal

Commenting on the latest developments surrounding the Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), some EU diplomats said that negotiators hit a stumbling block in Brexit talks related to future trade deal after Brexit and fair competition clauses, as reported by Reuters.

"British Prime Minister Johnson- Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) talks also play a part in the current standstill," they added.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.6% on the day at 1.2710 and the EUR/GBP was up 0.57% at 0.8675.