The ‘UK has choices to make’ in Brexit trade talks, Reuters reports, citing the European Union (EU) diplomatic sources.

Additional quotes

“Progress made in drafting legal text of new trade treaty but no mutually acceptable solutions yet on fisheries, governance, level playing field.”

“Personnel changes at No.10 may be distracting the UK, depriving British Trade Negotiator David Frost of clear guidance on how far he can go to seal deal.”

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.3200 amid growing Brexit uncertainty, as the UK PM Boris Johnson stands ready for a no-deal Brexit.

The above headlines also exacerbate the pain in the cable, as it now trades at 1.3171, down 0.11% so far.