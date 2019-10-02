EU Diplomat: UK PM Johnson’s plan for Irish border is a kamikaze move – The Times

A senior European Union (EU) diplomat accused the UK PM Boris Johnson of launching a “kamikaze” showdown with Brussels and increasing the risk of a no-deal Brexit, as cited by the UK Times.

The diplomat said: “If there’s not to be a hard border, there must be full regulatory alignment [with the EU’s customs territory]. So the choices are limited and quite clear. Anything else is kamikaze.”

The EU Diplomats fear that Mr Johnson is deliberately attempting to push the EU into rejecting his proposals in order to blame their intransigence for a move towards a no-deal Brexit.

Having failed several attempts to hold above the 1.23 handle, the GBP/USD pair consolidates in a narrow range around 1.2290 region so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading amid fresh UK political drama.