EU Diplomat: Same issues still outstanding in UK trade talks

Same issues, such as the level playing field and fisheries, are still outstanding in the trade negotiations with the UK, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

Additional takeaways

"We are not there yet on the level playing field."

"UK state aid solutions still not in a place that the EU could agree to."

"Major gap still on fisheries."

"We are millimetres away from the EU red lines in EU-UK talks."

"We are not hours away from a deal, what we still need to agree is quite substantial."

"EU-UK negotiators must come with a ready deal if some things still open it means there is no deal."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.4% on a daily basis at 1.3415.