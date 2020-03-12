EU Council President Michel: Will assess US travel ban situation later today

Responding to the US travel ban on Europe to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the European Council President Charles Michel said that they will assess the US travel ban situation later today.
He added that economic disruption must be avoided.
Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the COVID19 virus, limit the number of affected people and support research, Michel noted.
This comes after US President Trump, in his address to the nation, stunned investors after he announced a sweeping restriction on European travel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off fuels recovery, ECB eyed
EUR/USD trades close to 1.13 amid risk-off mood in the global markets. Trump's coronavirus speech fell short of expectations and strengthened the demand for safe havens. With rates already below zero, the ECB has little room to deliver aggressive stimulus.
GBP/USD bears catch a breath ahead of UK PM Johnson’s emergency meeting
GBP/USD trades with modest losses ahead of the London open. Doubts upon the further EU-UK talks remain elevated amid coronavirus fears. Cable traders await further measures by the Tory government after Wednesday’s heavy stimulus.
Forex Today: Risk sold again on Trump’s EU travel ban, Yen rallies, oil crashes
Once again, the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak knocked-off the risk sentiment in Asia this Thursday, courtesy US President Trump’s sudden announcement of a temporary travel ban from Europe, in an effort to contain the spread.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.
Gold: Trims gains, immediate bias bearish
The pullback is not surprising, as the technical studies are biased bearish. To start with, the daily chart shows a spinning top bearish reversal pattern - Monday's spinning top followed by a 1.8% drop on Tuesday. Gold's daily chart is reporting a bearish reversal setup.