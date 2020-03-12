EU Council President Michel: Will assess US travel ban situation later today

Responding to the US travel ban on Europe to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the European Council President Charles Michel said that they will assess the US travel ban situation later today.

He added that economic disruption must be avoided.

Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the COVID19 virus, limit the number of affected people and support research, Michel noted.

This comes after US President Trump, in his address to the nation, stunned investors after he announced a sweeping restriction on European travel.