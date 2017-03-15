EU could force May to wait until June to start Brexit talks - BBG

Overnight headlines reported by Bloomberg, cites unnamed EU officials noting that the European Union (EU) isn't planning to authorize Brexit talks until June 20.

Key Headlines:

The 27 other members of the EU have pinpointed a meeting of government ministers in Luxembourg on June 20 as the moment to authorize the opening of talks, two EU officials said on condition of anonymity.

The bloc hasn’t ruled out governments having the opportunity to give approval at a scheduled gathering on May 16 or at an extraordinary meeting should the paperwork be completed in time.