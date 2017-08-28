EU could be open to Brexit climbdown over trade talks – The Telegraph

Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported the intentions of France and other European Union (EU) members on trade talks with the UK, in light of the Brexit bill.

Key Points:

France is proposing the UK requests a three-year transitional deal as long as the UK continues to pay into the EU Budget & accepts EU law

On the other hand, "hardliners" in Brussels and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiators, who are insisting there can be no trade talks until the issue of the Brexit divorce bill is settled.