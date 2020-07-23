EU: Consumer Confidence Indicator worsens to -15 in July vs. -12 expected

Consumer confidence in the euro area continues to weaken in July.

EUR/USD pair continues to trade below 1.1600 after the data.

The Consumer Confidence Indicator for the euro area fell from -14.7 to -15 in July's advanced estimate, the monthly data published by the European Commission showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of -12.

"At −15.0 points (euro area) and −15.6 points (EU), both indicators remain well below their long-term averages of −11.1 (euro area) and −10.5 (EU)," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this data and was last seen trading at 1.1584, up 0.14% on a daily basis.

