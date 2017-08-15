EU Commission: ‘We will now study the UK position paper on customs carefully’

Reuters reports headlines from the EU Commission, responding to the UK’s latest Brexit offer for interim customs deal with the EU.

Main Headlines:

UK's publication of Brexit position papers "positive step towards no really starting Phase 1 of the negotiations"

We will now study the UK position paper on customs carefully

Agreement on future relationship can only be finalised once UK has become a third country

Working on UK position paper on customs issues related to orderly withdrawal of UK

Takes note of UK’s request for Brexit implementation period but will only address after progress on terms of withdrawal