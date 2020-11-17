EU Commission: We continue to negotiate intensively with UK and aim to find a deal

"What is clear is that we continue to negotiate intensively with our UK partners and we aim, obviously, to find a deal when the conditions will be there," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference on Tuesday, per Reuters.

"We are not going to give a blow-by-blow account of what negotiators are working towards," the spokesman added but declined to comment on reports suggesting a deal could be finalized next week.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 1.3263.