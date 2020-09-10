EU Commission: Very concerned about UK's intention to break Withdrawal Agreement

The European Commission said on Thursday that they are very concerned about the Internal Market Bill and the UK government's intention to break the Withdrawal Agreement, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has arrived in London and told reporters that he came to "express serious concerns the European Union has over the proposed bill."

Market reaction

The British pound showed little to no reaction to this headline. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.3020.