EU Commission to take 16 actions toward completing capital market union – Reuters

The European Commission has committed to taking 16 actions in 2021-202 to make decisive progress toward completing the capital market union, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an internal EU document.

Key takeaways

"EU Commission will propose in 2021 to simplify rules to promote the listing of small and innovative companies."

"EU Commission will propose in 2021 the creation of a post-trade consolidated tape for stock prices."

"EU Commission will consider if direct EU supervision of capital markets is needed."

"EU Commission will assess implications of Wirecard collapse regarding the regulation of EU capital markets."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 1% on the day and Germany's DAX 30 Index was losing 0.7%.