EU Commission spokeswoman: Position on Brexit remains the united EU position

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the newswires in the last minutes, reiterating that the EU remained united on the Brexit position, per Reuters.

"We stand ready to engage constructively with the UK on any concrete proposals compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," the spokeswoman added.

These comments had little to no impact on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was consolidating its daily losses a little above the 1.22 mark, erasing 0.33% on a daily basis.