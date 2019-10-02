EU Commission spokeswoman: EU will examine objectively any UK proposals on Brexit

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that President Jean-Claude Juncker will be holding a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 15:15 GMT on Wednesday.

"The EU will examine objectively any UK proposals on Brexit," the spokeswoman said. "An orderly withdrawal is preferable to a no-deal scenario. We must have legally operable solution that meets all goals of the backstop to get a deal."

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair, which largely ignored these comments, was down 0.37% on the day at 1.2255.