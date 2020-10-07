EU Commission spokesman: Secured about 20,000 additional doses of Remdesevir

The European Union has secured about 20,000 additional doses of Remdesivir, announced the spokesman for the European Commission on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"The EU is about to sign a new contract with Gilead for additional doses of Remdesivir," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.25% on the day and Germany's DAX 30 was losing 0.2%. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.2% at 1.1760.