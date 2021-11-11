EU Commission sees eurozone inflation at 2.4% in 2021

In its latest forecasts published on Thursday, the European Commission said that it expects inflation in the eurozone to be 2.4% in 2021, 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"EU Commission raises eurozone GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5.0% from 4.3%, expects 4.3% growth in 2022, 2.4% in 2023."
"EU Commission forecasts eurozone aggregate budget deficit at 7.1% of GDP in 2021, 3.9% in 2022, 2.4% in 2023."
"EU Commission forecasts eurozone aggregate public debt at 100% of GDP in 2021, 97.9% in 2022, 97.0% in 2023."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.1468.
