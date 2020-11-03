EU Commission: No solution with Britain on fisheries yet

A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Tuesday that they have not yet found a solution on fisheries with Britain, as reported by Reuters.

"Britain has not replied in time to the EU letter concerning the breach of the Withdrawal Agreement," the spokesperson added. "The Commission will consider next steps, including reasoned opinion."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.72% on a daily basis at 1.3005.