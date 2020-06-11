EU Commission: No formal work is underway on a bad bank

“No formal work is underway on a European Union (EU) bad bank,” said the European Commission in a statement on Thursday.

The Commission refutes Wednesday’s Reuters reports, citing that the European Central Bank (ECB) officials are reportedly drafting a plan to deal with potentially hundreds of billions of euros of unpaid loans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Market reaction

EUR/USD has regained the recent bullish momentum and probes the 1.14 handle, now adding 0.20% on the day. Focus shifts to the US Jobless Claims data.