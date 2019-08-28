EU Commission: Need concrete UK proposals on Brexit, the earlier the better

The European Commission refrained from commenting on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament until October 14th and said that they need concrete proposals from the UK, "the earlier the better."

"We will engage with the UK on any constructive proposals regarding Brexit," the Commission added.

The market reaction to these remarks was muted. The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2205, erasing 0.68% on a daily basis while the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.75% at 0.9090.