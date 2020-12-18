EU Commission: Many issues difficult to solve on fisheries

A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Friday that they are doing their best to reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom, as reported by Reuters.

Many issues regarding fisheries remain difficult to solve, the spokesperson reiterated and said it's still unknown if and when they will reach an agreement.

Market reaction

The British pounds continues to have a tough time finding demand following these remarks. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3527, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.