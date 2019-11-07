EU Commission lowers eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.1% this year (previous estimate 1.2%),

In its latest Economic Growth Forecasts on Thursday, the European Commission announced that it lowered the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expectation for the eurozone to 1.1% for 2019 from 1.2% reported in the previous estimate.

"The European economy has entered a protracted period of subdued growth and low inflation," the Commission said in its publication and further added that inflation is forecasted to be 1.2% both in 2019 and 2020 before ticking up to 1.3% in 2021.

This report had little to no impact on the shared currency's market valuation and as of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1083, adding 0.15% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"EU Commission cuts growth forecast for France to 1.3% next year from 1.4% previously estimated, confirms 1.3% growth this year."

"EU Commission expects France budget deficit to rise to 3.1% of GDP this year, above the EU ceiling, sees drop to 2.2% in 2020."

"EU Commission cuts GDP growth forecasts for Germany to 0.4% this year (previous estimate 0.5%), to 1.0% in 2020 (from 1.4%)."

"EU Commission forecasts Germany budget surplus at 1.2% of GDP this year, 0.6% in 2020."

"EU Commission cuts Italy GDP growth forecast to 0.4% next year (previous estimate 0.7%), confirms estimate of 0.1% growth this year."

"EU Commission forecasts Italy public debt to rise to 136.2% of GDP this year, to 136.8% in 2020, to 137.4% in 2021, well above the EU ceiling of 60%."