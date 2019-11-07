EU Commission lowers eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.1% this year (previous estimate 1.2%),

In its latest Economic Growth Forecasts on Thursday, the European Commission announced that it lowered the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expectation for the eurozone to 1.1% for 2019 from 1.2% reported in the previous estimate.
"The European economy has entered a protracted period of subdued growth and low inflation," the Commission said in its publication and further added that inflation is forecasted to be 1.2% both in 2019 and 2020 before ticking up to 1.3% in 2021.
This report had little to no impact on the shared currency's market valuation and as of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1083, adding 0.15% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.
"EU Commission cuts growth forecast for France to 1.3% next year from 1.4% previously estimated, confirms 1.3% growth this year."
"EU Commission expects France budget deficit to rise to 3.1% of GDP this year, above the EU ceiling, sees drop to 2.2% in 2020."
"EU Commission cuts GDP growth forecasts for Germany to 0.4% this year (previous estimate 0.5%), to 1.0% in 2020 (from 1.4%)."
"EU Commission forecasts Germany budget surplus at 1.2% of GDP this year, 0.6% in 2020."
"EU Commission cuts Italy GDP growth forecast to 0.4% next year (previous estimate 0.7%), confirms estimate of 0.1% growth this year."
"EU Commission forecasts Italy public debt to rise to 136.2% of GDP this year, to 136.8% in 2020, to 137.4% in 2021, well above the EU ceiling of 60%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism
EUR/USD has been recovering from the lows as China's commerce ministry expressed optimism about trade talks. Earlier, the common currency struggled with downbeat German data.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75
Optimistic trade-related comments from China helped ease the latest uncertainty. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the JPY's safe-haven status.
Gold slides to session low, around $1485 on China’s optimistic trade remarks
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to session lows, around the $1485 region, eroding a part of the previous session's positive move.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.