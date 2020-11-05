EU Commission: Economic rebound in 2021 to be smaller than previously expected at 4.2%

The economic rebound in the eurozone is expected to be smaller than previously expected at 4.2% in 2021 following a 7.8% recession in 2020, the European Commission's Economic Growth Forecasts showed on Thursday. The economic growth in the third quarter is seen at 3%.
Key takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Eurozone to contract 0.1% Q/Q in Q4 because of COVID-19 second wave restrictions."
"Eurozone inflation to be 0.3% in 2020, 1.1% in 2021 and 1.3% in 2022."
"Eurozone unemployment to reach 8.3% in 2020, 9.4% in 2021 and 8.9% in 2022."
"Eurozone aggregated budget deficit to surge to 8.8% of GDP in 2020 from 0.6% in 2019, seen at 6.4% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022."
"Eurozone public debt to surge to 101.7% of GDP this year from 85.9% in 2019, seen rising further to 102.3% in 2021 and 102.6% in 2022."
"Economic forecasts are surrounded by exceptional uncertainty."
"Forecasts assume coronavirus related restrictions will remain in place over next two years but gradually ease and their impact will lessen."
"Forecasts make the technical assumption there will be no trade deal with Britain and trade from January 1 will be on WTO terms."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum after this report and was last seen gaining 0.67% on the day at 1.1800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.