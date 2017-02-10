EU Commission: Catalan referendum was illegal

EU Commission: Catalan referendum was illegalBy Dhwani Mehta
The much-awaited statement from the EU Commission on the Catalan referendum is out now, citing:
Catalan referendum was not legal
Catalan issue is an internal one for Spain
Call on all players to move to dialogue
Violence can never be an instrument in politics
Commission trusts Spain’s PM Rajoy to manage situation
Rajoy and Juncker to meet later today
