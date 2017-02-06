EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal - RTRS

Reuters out with latest headlines on Paris accord, citing that the European Union and China will show their commitment to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement at a summit in Brussels on Friday.

Key Points:

The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials will end with a joint statement, backed by all 28 EU states

The joint statement, the first between China and the EU, will commit to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions.