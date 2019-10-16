EU: Annual core CPI ticked up to 1% in September as expected

Annual core inflation in the eurozone ticked up to 1% in September.

The shared currency largely ignored this data on Wednesday.

According to the data published by the Eurostat on Wednesday, inflation in the eurozone, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 0.8% on a yearly basis in September from 1% in August and fell short of the market expectation of 0.9%.

The core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, came in at 0.4% and 1% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively, to match analysts' estimates.

The EUR/USD pair's reaction to inflation figures was relatively muted. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.1033.