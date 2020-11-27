EU ambassadors note a no-deal outcome cannot be excluded – Reuters

The European Union's (EU) chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told EU ambassadors on Friday that they have only a few days to reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom, Reuters reported, citing an EU diplomat.

"EU ambassadors supported Barnier's negotiation approach, they want a deal but not at any price," the diplomat further added. "EU ambassadors noted a no-deal outcome cannot be excluded and called the EU Commission to present contingency measures for a no-deal urgently."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.3350.