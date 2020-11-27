EU ambassadors note a no-deal outcome cannot be excluded – Reuters

The European Union's (EU) chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told EU ambassadors on Friday that they have only a few days to reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom, Reuters reported, citing an EU diplomat.
"EU ambassadors supported Barnier's negotiation approach, they want a deal but not at any price," the diplomat further added. "EU ambassadors noted a no-deal outcome cannot be excluded and called the EU Commission to present contingency measures for a no-deal urgently."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.3350.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.33 amid Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.33 as both the EU and the UK report difficulties in reaching a Brexit agreement. The thorny issues remain fisheries, governance and setting a level playing field.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Forex Today: Dollar in the red on Black Friday, Brexit and vaccine developments eyed
Markets are edging higher and the dollar is on the back foot as some American traders are set to return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Optimism about a vaccine and the US transition is outweighing the grim virus reality and Brexit uncertainty.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!